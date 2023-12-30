HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,317 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $191.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.