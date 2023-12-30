HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,585.61 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,608.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,543.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

