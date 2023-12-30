Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.81. 167,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

