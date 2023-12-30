Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.