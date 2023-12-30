Hemington Wealth Management Has $478,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

