Hemington Wealth Management Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

