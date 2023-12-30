Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $303.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

