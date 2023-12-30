Hemington Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

