Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

