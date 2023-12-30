HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,072 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.42. 300,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.