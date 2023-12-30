HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,552 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. 243,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,013. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

