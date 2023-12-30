HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $3,385,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

