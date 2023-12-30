HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $474,000 Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOI. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 91.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at $25,812,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

SOI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.96. 549,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,255. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $352.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

