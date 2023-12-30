HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 689,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,710. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.