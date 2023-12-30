HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dover by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.81. 623,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,108. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

