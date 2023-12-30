HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $44.65. 119,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

