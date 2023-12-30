HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,123 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 148.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. 1,084,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

