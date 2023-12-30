HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,574 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,267,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.