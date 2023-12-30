HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 953,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.26. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

