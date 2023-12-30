HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,019 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 124.4% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in NMI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMIH. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 300,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,988. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

