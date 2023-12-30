HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,799 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $208,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.