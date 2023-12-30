Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 21,432 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $69,454.00.
  • On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.