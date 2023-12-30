Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 21,432 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $69,454.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm's revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

