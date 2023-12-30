Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 21,432 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $69,454.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $8.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.