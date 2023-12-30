Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,928 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,029,000 after acquiring an additional 899,137 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

