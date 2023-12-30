Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

