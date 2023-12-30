Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
