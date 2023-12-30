Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.