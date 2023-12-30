Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,554 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 108,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,784,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 962,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 205,967 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 294,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 363,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,145. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.