Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 1,527,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.