Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 1,541.4% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Eyewear in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 79,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,165. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 1,017.90%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Further Reading

