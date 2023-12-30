Insider Buying: Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Insider Buys A$39,400.00 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Harsas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,400.00 ($26,802.72).

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

