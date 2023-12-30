Insider Buying: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Purchases C$14,405.00 in Stock

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Darocha purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$14,405.00.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance

Crescita Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

