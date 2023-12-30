Insider Buying: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX) Director Purchases C$14,405.00 in Stock

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) Director Jose Darocha purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$14,405.00.
Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance
Crescita Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. Crescita Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.66.
Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile
