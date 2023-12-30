Insider Buying: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) CEO Acquires 23,952 Shares of Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 23,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $17,005.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,633.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.81. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

