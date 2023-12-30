Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $723.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $845,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

