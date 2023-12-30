Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells 41,197 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The company had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 875.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cano Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

