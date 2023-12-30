Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $114,719.04 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $114,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.