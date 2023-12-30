Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $114,719.04 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $114,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
