Insider Selling: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Sells $194,737.52 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Renee Lentini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05.
ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
