Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells $111,601.00 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.19. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,435,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

