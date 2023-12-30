Insider Selling: MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Sells 21,300 Shares of Stock

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of MDA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00.

MDA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$11.52 on Friday. MDA Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.10 and a 52-week high of C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.05.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. MDA had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.4942932 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MDA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.29.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

