Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$231,192.00 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00.

J. Scott Burrows also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE PPL opened at C$45.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$49.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.174216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.71.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

