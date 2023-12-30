Insider Selling: Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Director Sells C$20,180.00 in Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$20,180.00.
Mark Alan Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$19,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 3,032 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$14,617.58.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Mark Alan Greenberg sold 4,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$19,261.20.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- How to Invest in Energy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.