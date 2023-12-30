Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $484,176.35.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

