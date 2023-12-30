Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $13.52 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Steelcase by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Steelcase by 67.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCS. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.