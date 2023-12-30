Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$153,850.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNLGet Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.47), for a total transaction of A$153,850.00 ($104,659.86).

Supply Network Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Supply Network Company Profile

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

