Insider Selling: Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$153,850.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$15.39 ($10.47), for a total transaction of A$153,850.00 ($104,659.86).
Supply Network Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.
Supply Network Company Profile
