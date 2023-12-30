Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$45,038.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50.
Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50.
TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
TRP stock opened at C$51.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.94. The company has a market cap of C$53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$58.56.
TC Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -2,657.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.47.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
