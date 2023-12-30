Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $93,007.95 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toro alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.88.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.