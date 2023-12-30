Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 127 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Elizabeth Beastrom sold 127 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$17,957.17.

TSE:TRI opened at C$193.73 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$151.86 and a 12 month high of C$195.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$177.32.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9514487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$177.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

