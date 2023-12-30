Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CL King began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

