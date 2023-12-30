Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

