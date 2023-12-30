Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

