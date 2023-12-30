Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares Down 0.5%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 5,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Interlink Electronics Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

