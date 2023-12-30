International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.55. 2,526,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

